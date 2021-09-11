The father of two made plans to meet the girl for sex at McDonald’s.

A father of two scheduled a meeting with a 13-year-old girl at McDonald’s so that he could take her back to his house for sex.

When Gareth Rogers’ wife was at work and his children were at day care, he wanted “Lily” to be his “friend with benefits.”

The married 41-year-old even told the child that because he had a vasectomy, he wouldn’t need to use a condom.

However, the paedophile, of Easton Road, New Ferry, was conversing with an undercover cop the entire time.

The pervert was stopped in his automobile and detained when he arrived at a McDonald’s restaurant in Hunts Cross.

On November 15, 2019, an officer constructed a decoy profile on the messaging platform Kik Messenger, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

On January 22, 2020, Lily got a message from GDR1980, who said he was 39 and from Wirral, according to prosecutor David Watson.

“Looking to chat, flirt, maybe more,” Rogers said. “Hope to hear from you soon, Gareth.”

Rogers went on to explain that he wanted to share nude images, that he worked from home at a software firm, and that Lily should delete their chats as they exchanged messages.

Rogers asked Lily “if she done anything to herself,” according to Mr Watson, which is “suggestive of sexual behavior” as the prosecution claims, and the officer observed that he had already been a member of Kik Messenger for 441 days.

Lily confirmed her age on January 23, but Rogers asked a photo of her, which she denied, and then provided a headshot of himself.

“He stated he was seeking for someone to get him out of the rut his wife had created,” Mr Watson told the court.

Rogers told Lily on January 27 that he had to be “careful” because of their ages, and on January 30 that she had been a “tease.”

He told her on February 18 that he was “looking for a buddy with benefits” before asking what kind of sex she was willing to have, providing three options.

“He recommended seeing Lily, who told him she was off school,” the prosecution added. Because his wife was at work and his children were in day care, he specified the dates that were most convenient for him. “The summary has come to an end.”