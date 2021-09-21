The father of twins who died in a hot car will not be prosecuted; their deaths were ruled an accident.

A South Carolina father will not face charges after his 20-month-old twin kids died after being left in a hot car when he failed to drop them off at daycare. According to the local sheriff, “he didn’t plan to do it.”

One of the most devastating things Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has witnessed in his 46 years in law enforcement was watching investigators question the father who had forgotten the toddlers in his car due to tremendous work pressure.

“It wasn’t his intention to do it. He didn’t mean to do it, God. “He has to deal with that for the rest of his life,” Lott said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The sheriff and the county coroner declared the incident an accident.

In 2021, at least 22 children died as a result of being left in a hot car, according to the nonprofit website KidsandCars.org.

Investigators claimed the father discovered his sons dead in their car seats late on September 1 after going to the daycare in Blythewood and being told the children were not there.

Temperatures inside the SUV hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit on a steamy late summer day, killing Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, according to Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford.

According to the sheriff, the father worked at a neighboring manufacturing company and was distracted by job concerns that day.

“The father was under a lot of stress at work that day, and he had his mind elsewhere. He had convinced himself that he had dropped the two boys off at daycare,” Lott added.

After a thorough investigation, the sheriff stated that the discussion with the devastated father, whose name he did not divulge since no charges had been filed, remained in his memory.

“It was impossible to disguise the true emotion that poured out,” Lott added.

The fatalities, according to the coroner, could have been avoided if the daycare had called the family when the sons did not arrive, or if the alarms that sound when a child is left in the backseat of an SUV had been activated.

The sheriff and the coroner both requested prayers for the family and the community as they deal with the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.