The father of the youngest arena bomb victim had a “unbelievable nightmare.”

The chairman of the inquiry into the death of the Manchester Arena bombing’s youngest victim told her father that what he saw was a “unbelievable nightmare.”

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8, of Leyland, Lancashire, attended the Ariana Grande concert with her mother Lisa Roussos and sister on May 22, 2017.

According to MEN, she was in the foyer with suicide bomber Salman Abedi when he detonated an improvised explosive device.

After easyJet cancelled her trip, her mother was left stranded in a ‘cold’ Liverpool Airport.

She died as a result of blood loss caused by leg injuries.

Her wounds were not survivable, according to the public inquiry being held into the attack.

She was dragged to an ambulance on a piece of advertising hoarding before being taken to hospital for treatment, but the inquest was informed that it was ‘to no purpose.’

However, according to a research commissioned by her family, she could have survived the explosion if she had received better first aid.

Saffie-father, Rose’s Andrew Roussos, testified today, as did others who cared for his daughter the night of the attack, as well as Saffie’s mother, Lisa.

Saffie was ecstatic to see Ariana Grande perform live, according to the two.

“She was getting excited and jumping up and down waiting for Ariana Grande to perform,” Lisa explained.

“She didn’t sit down once the whole time she was dancing.” “It was simply so nice; she was overjoyed,” says the narrator. She considered leaving before the encore at the end of the show, but decided against it because ‘I won’t do that to her.’

Saffie was dragging her left hand after the encore.

Lisa recalls hearing a “huge thud” “the next minute” and resting on the floor, believing it was “something serious.”

Saffie was confirmed dead at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at 11.15 p.m. few hours later.

Lisa described herself as “the proud mummy of darling Saffie-Rose” throughout the questioning.

She was a’sensitive soul who loved and gave generously,’ she said.

“She had this great adult personality that pulled people of all ages to her, and I would observe it with astonishment,” she continued.

“She was bright and lovely, witty and sweet. “She was full of energy. “The summary comes to an end.”