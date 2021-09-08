The father of the woman who was body slammed to the ground is now free.

A father who body slammed a woman to the ground was spared from serving time in prison right away.

As tackling the woman to the ground after she exited a store, Brian Mitchinson kicked her and stamped on her chest.

The 30-year-old informed the woman that “this isn’t the worst that’s coming to you today,” claiming she was “constantly pestering him.”

READ MORE: Machete found in a man’s pants in a newsstand

The victim, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, said the two had been in a “casual relationship for around three weeks,” according to Amanda York, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

The woman stated that she had £640 in drug debt, which she was paying off in monthly installments.

She was at a neighborhood shop around 9.50 a.m. when she noticed Mitchinson riding a bike and decided to walk home.

Ms York claimed he yelled at the woman, prompting her to return to the store.

When she returned to her flat, Mitchinson “began shouting at her,” according to Ms York, who added that the woman claimed she “didn’t see the point in escaping.”

Mitchinson then “throws her to the ground,” according to the lady, who claims her “head was smashed against the floor.”

“She doesn’t recall if she was knocked out,” she claimed.

“He kicked her several times, and she was in excruciating pain in her hip.”

During the attack, Mitchinson also “stamped on her chest,” according to Ms York.

“I want my money, you fat s***,” Mitchinson said. “This isn’t the worst that’s going to happen to you today.”

According to Ms York, the woman became disoriented and was then assisted by members of the public.

Defending attorney Christopher Bivon claimed Mitchinson didn’t believe the two were in a “casual relationship” and that the woman was living in an upstairs flat at the time.

Mr Bivon claimed Mitchinson had complained to him about the woman, saying she “had set her dog on him.”

“She harassed him for a length of time,” he claimed.

The concept of a drug debt, according to Mr Bivon, is equally debatable.

He claims Mitchinson “saw the red mist” during the attack and is “appalled” by his actions.

As a result, Mr Bivon stated that he has taken a. “The summary has come to an end.”