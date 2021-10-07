The father of the victim tells the man convicted of his daughter’s murder that he hopes he suffers ‘every night.’

According to the Associated Press, a man in New Jersey was sentenced to 160 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of using dating apps to lure and murder three women five years ago. During the trial, it was revealed that the friends of one of the victims launched their own investigation on social media to find the suspect.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, sat still as he was sentenced in state court in Newark. Robin West and Sarah Butler, family members of two of the victims, offered heartbreaking impact statements.

Butler’s father requested that Wheeler-Weaver receive the maximum punishment.

Victor Butler said, “I hope you suffer every night, boy.”

Wheeler-Weaver denied responsibility in a brief statement before they talked, telling Superior Court Judge Mark S. Ali that he was framed. The mother, aunt, and brother of Wheeler-Weaver sat in the gallery but did not speak to the court.

Three murders, one attempted murder, and other charges such as kidnapping, aggravated arson, and desecration of human remains were all included in the sentences.

Friends of Butler, a college student from Montclair, were commended by the Essex County prosecutor’s office for using social media to assist authorities in finding Wheeler-Weaver. According to prosecutors, they acquired access to her social media accounts, created a phony account, enticed Wheeler-Weaver to a meeting in Montclair, and reported her to the police.

Because the specifics of her attack were identical to those of the other victims, a fourth lady who survived an attack and testified during Wheeler-trial Weaver’s also gave significant information that aided police.

Tiffany Taylor spoke about how the incident affected her life during her sentence on Wednesday.

“My entire life has changed; I no longer wear makeup and have no friends. I’m always on edge. “I hope you don’t show him any remorse, because he’s not exhibiting any remorse,” she remarked to the judge before adding, “I hope you don’t show him any remorse, since he’s not displaying any remorse.”” Wheeler-Weaver, then 20, was accused of using dating apps to lure women for sex and then strangling them, according to prosecutors. Their remains were discovered in North Jersey between September and December 2016. Investigators also showed evidence from Wheeler-smartphone Weaver’s that showed where the victims went missing and where their bodies were discovered.

The killings were separated by weeks, according to Assistant Essex County Prosecutor Adam Wells.