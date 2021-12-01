The father of the Oxford shooting suspect purchased a gun four days prior, according to police.

According to Michigan authorities, the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting used a 9mm Sig Sauer purchased by his father four days prior.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, authorities determined that the rifle used was purchased by the teenager’s father late Tuesday night.

Sheriff Bouchard also stated the suspect had practiced firing the gun and had “posted images of the target and the weapon,” according to the Associated Press.

Officers apprehended the 15-year-old, a sophomore at the school in Oxford Township, north of Detroit, within two minutes of the first 911 call at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies nabbed the man when he stepped out of a school bathroom with the gun, which still had seven rounds of ammunition inside, according to Sheriff Bouchard.

According to police, the suspect gave “no resistance throughout the arrest” and was brought to the Oakland County Children’s Village because he is a minor.

“I believe they [police]really saved lives having taken down the perpetrator with a loaded pistol while still in the building,” Sheriff Bouchard said, according to the Associated Press.

There was no indication that the suspect had any disciplinary history at the school, and he had not been involved in any incident that had been reported to law enforcement, according to authorities.

Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were the victims, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Associated Press, Sheriff Bouchard said Myre died in a police cruiser while a deputy tried to get him to the hospital.

Six other people were hurt in the incident, including a teacher, according to police.

Officers are continuing their investigation at the high school, and they have also searched the suspect’s home.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered a remark on the shooting via Twitter.

My heart breaks for all the families in Oxford, Michigan who are dealing with the unthinkable agony of losing a loved one. As new information regarding the horrible school shooting emerges, I’m keeping in regular contact with my team.

30 November 2021 — President Biden (@POTUS)

