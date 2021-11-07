The father of four, who was “larger than life,” died just weeks after receiving a dreadful diagnosis.

Due to vomiting, fast weight loss, and blood in his urine, Steve Dornan, 70, sought medical care.

He was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which proved out to be deadly, and he passed away six days before Dean’s fourth child was born.

Dean Mannion, 30, cried all the way home from work in Bootle after receiving a call from his mother informing him that his grandfather Steve was dying.

“I assumed it’d be fine,” he told The Washington Newsday. I was taken aback. I didn’t expect it to be so horrible.

“I mean, I had a feeling he was sick. I realized it was most certainly cancer. It was almost certainly cancer.

“However, I didn’t anticipate receiving a phone call informing me that Dad was dying.”

Dean, from Netherley, was present in the room when his grandfather passed away.

Dean would shave his face in Steve’s dying days, feeling “huge pressure” to keep his grandfather’s trademark handlebar moustache intact.

Dean is now growing his own handlebar moustache to raise money for Cancer Research UK during ‘Movember.’

“We had an extremely tight relationship,” he told The Washington Newsday, “so when he died, and being there when he died, it was incredibly terrible.”

“To be honest, it hit me hard, and it still does now and then.”

“My grandfather was from Shrewsbury, and we used to go every year,” Dean continued. He’d show me around the city center.

“In Shrewsbury, we had our own bar, the King’s Head, where we’d go every time.”

“And we had a little route out of the train station, along the high street, down down the River Severn bank to the bus station, and then we’d take the bus to the match and watch Shrewsbury Town play, and then back into Shrewsbury, have a couple of drinks and a lunch, and then back home.”

"He used to come to all of my games when I was a child." My father was a night worker. He was never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever