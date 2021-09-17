The father of five transformed his house into a cocaine factory worth more than £1 million.

Officers raided a property on Ormskirk Road, Rainford, in March this year and detained Lee Haigh from St Helens and Thomas Bullen from Essex.

They discovered a large-scale processing operation involving eleven and a half kilos of cocaine inside.

Today (September 17), Liverpool Crown Court heard that half of the cocaine had a very high purity of 70% – which is import level – and the rest ranged from 44% to 100%.

Bullen, 29, of Honey Lane, Waltham Abbey, Essex, and Haigh, 43, of Holly Crescent, Rainford, St Helens, both pleaded guilty to processing cocaine.

According to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins, the cocaine was accompanied by 24 kilograms of the cutting chemical Levamisole, which was wrapped in kilo containers.

Mr Hopkins told the court that on the afternoon of March 30 this year, police conducted a search warrant at a property owned by Haigh at Ormskirk Road, Rainford.

“A workshop for the fabrication and adulteration of cocaine was set up,” he claimed. A press, a shrink wrap machine, mixing dishes, and kilo bundles of cocaine were all present.”

The narcotics had a wholesale value of £500,000 and a street value of just over £1 million, but after processing, they would have yielded substantially more, resulting in a higher value.

“They were both participating in it jointly and were going to be highly compensated monetarily for the risks they were taking by mixing it up for other people,” he continued.

Mr Hopkins stated that once Bullen was detained, he was discovered to be in possession of a day return ticket from Essex, and that his responsibility was to “show up and execute the job.”

Haigh suffers from anxiety, despair, and heart difficulties, according to defence attorney Nick Cockrell. He is being treated by a neurologist and is scheduled for a CT scan.

Haigh, who has three prior convictions, had attempted to put his criminal past behind him and had been with his girlfriend since they were both 14 years old. He had been held in deplorable conditions since his capture.

Bullen was a man "of positive good character," according to Bullen's lawyer, Paul Wood.