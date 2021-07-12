The father of a wanted son is accused of killing his toddler daughter by slamming her head against the wall.

After a squabble with his wife over not having a baby boy, a man is accused of killing his younger daughter and badly injuring his older one.

According to The Times of India, the accused, named as K Prasad from Vishakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, frequently scolded his wife Lakshmi for not having a baby boy. In six years of marriage, Lakshmi gave birth to two daughters, ages 2 and 4.

Prasad and Lakshmi got into a quarrel over the same subject on Friday night. He slammed his daughters’ heads against a wall at their home in a fit of passion, killing K Pravani, 2, and wounding K Siri, 4, according to the report.

Prasad is said to have fled the area after executing the heinous act. Lakshmi then enlisted the assistance of her neighbors and transported the bleeding youngsters to a local hospital. Pravani, on the other hand, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Siri was in stable condition and receiving care, according to the police.

The police have filed a case against Prasad based on Lakshmi’s complaint and are investigating the matter. The toddler’s body was transported to be autopsied in order to identify the exact cause of death. According to Times Now News, authorities are also attempting to apprehend the father, who is still on the run.

In April, an Indian man was accused of pouring acid at his wife because she had not given birth to a boy. Harvinder Singh, from the Punjab state in northern India, had been married to the victim for seven years and had two small girls with her.

After his wife gave birth to a third female child, Singh became upset and flung acid at her. In the attack, the man had 58 percent burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Singh has been charged with attempted murder and assault causing serious bodily harm by the police.