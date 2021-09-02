The father of a two-year-old daughter has been prosecuted after she was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Spain.

On Wednesday, August 25, Gracie-May Rogers, 2, was removed from her Lancaster home and flown to Alicante, Spain.

On Sunday (August 29), the toddler arrived at Manchester Airport in the presence of a woman and was transported to a safe location.

Officers nabbed a 35-year-old woman who was wanted by authorities in connection with Gracie-disappearance May’s without incident.

She is not being held in custody and will be interviewed on her own time.

Lee Rogers, 39, was arrested at Glasgow Airport on September 1 and has been charged by Lancashire Police with child abduction.

Rogers, of Balcarres Place, Leyland, appeared this morning in Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

“We launched an appeal last week after the kid was taken from Lancaster and flown to Spain,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone who shared our appeal and assisted us with our investigation.”