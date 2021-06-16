The father of a seven-week-old son was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A father who murdered his seven-week-old kid was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Following a trial, Brian Penn was found guilty of causing blunt force trauma on Kaleb Penn’s head and body by unknown means on November 1, 2017 at a property in Ayr, and squeezing his body.

The baby was left in such bad shape that he died two days later at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

Penn, a former soldier, was also found guilty of abusing Kaleb on several times between October 13 and October 31 of that year at a residence in Ayr and elsewhere, causing him serious injuries and putting his life in danger.

The 30-year-old had filed an incrimination defense, accusing the child’s mother for the child’s death.

Penn was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Lord Weir on Wednesday at the High Court in Glasgow, where he appeared via video link from prison.

“When Kaleb was born on September 11, 2017, he may have expected the loving parental care and nurture so vital for defenseless infants without recognizing it,” he stated.

Kaleb, he said, received the “polar opposite” of the treatment he expected, and “his life was instead cut short at seven weeks.”

Penn was originally charged with murder and attempted murder, but after a trial at Glasgow’s High Court, he was found guilty of culpable homicide and assault.

“The nature of these offenses and the circumstances of their commission on a vulnerable baby now irrevocably lost to his larger family certainly justified a severe sentence,” Lord Weir stated.

Penn’s lawyer, Brian McConnachie QC, argued that he is a first-time offender who has lived his life as a contributing member of society, has served in the military, and has a “strong work ethic and was attempting to maintain his family.”

The reasons for what transpired, he claims, will never be discovered.

