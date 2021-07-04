The father of a rabbit murderer assaulted a schoolgirl waiting for a bus.

A convicted rapist killed his son’s pet rabbit and hurled the severed head at his ex-girlfriend.

Billy Rutter infiltrated a mother’s Birkenhead house while she was sleeping upstairs with their two small children.

He awoke his old companion and flung the beheaded pet’s head towards her, which landed on her pillow.

Dad killed his son’s rabbit and hurled the severed head at his ex-girlfriend.

She ran out to seek assistance from neighbors, only to return to discover Rutter roasting the animal’s body in her oven.

Rutter, 33, of Rufford Road, Wallasey, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in February for the “terrifying” attack.

He once pursued and raped a schoolgirl while she waited for a transport home from her mother in Speke, according to the ECHO.

When he was found guilty of raping the 14-year-old after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, he delivered a chilling threat to the jury.

On April 1, 2005, Rutter, then 17 and of Burnage Close, Speke, targeted the girl as she waited for a bus on Eastern Avenue.

The child refused to speak to Rutter, according to a trial in August 2005, but he seized her and pulled her to a waste area.

The victim shouted before Rutter put his hand over her mouth and assaulted her, according to prosecutor Deborah Gould.

Rutter walked away, leaving the youngster distraught and wailing as she wandered aimlessly about Speke.

The girl was driven to her boyfriend’s house by a worried neighbor, where she admitted she had been raped.

When the girl told police about the attack, she said Rutter told her his name was Billy and that he had been electronically tagged.

Rutter, who had previous convictions for car theft and property damage, denied rape and claimed the girl had given her consent to sex.

When he was found guilty of rape, he gestured to the jury and stated, “I know all your faces,” making a female juror cry.

Judge Denis Clark launched a harsh attack on the 17-year-old, telling him: “You didn’t show any emotion when the jury stated their decision because you and they both know what you’ve done.

“You are guilty, and the proof proves it. The summary comes to a close.