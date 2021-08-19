The father of a Merseyside child star on Coronation Street was taken aback by his son’s “special” award nomination.

In the newbie category, Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman on the long-running drama, has been nominated.

The ITV show’s kid star from St Helens only joined the cast in October, and his father has taken to social media to express his pride in his son’s accomplishments.

“Well this is really specialâ€ Proudest dad on the universe,” Paul Riordan tweeted.

Jude is up against Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, Hollyoaks’ Rhiannon Clements, Casualty’s Olivia D’Lima, and Emile John, who plays Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale.

The bright child expressed his delight at the nomination in an online message.

“Just returned from a morning at a rainy Weatherfield and WOWZER!” he tweeted. Thank you to everyone who voted for me to be included on the shortlist.”

Fans flocked to Jude’s side, declaring that he deserved to win.

“I voted, it’s a necessary to win,” Lynn stated.

“Just voted for you with the utmost joy – you’re absolutely BRILLIANT – wishing you every success now and in the future and a lovely time at the NTAs,” Barbara wrote.

“Wow,” Polly exclaimed. Jude is a genius. It is well deserved. Sam is a breath of fresh air in our house and a definite favorite. And, sir, you have a bright career ahead of you.”

Jude is up for best newcomer in the National Television Awards, and you can vote for him here.