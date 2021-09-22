The Father and Son Accused in Kristin Smart’s Death Will Face Trial 25 Years Later.

A judge determined Wednesday that a man and his father accused of being involved in Kristin Smart’s disappearance will face trial, 25 years after she went from the campus of California Polytechnic State University, where she was a student.

Despite the fact that Smart’s body has never been located, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen concluded on Wednesday that there was probable cause that Paul Flores murdered her and that his father, Ruben Flores, assisted in the concealment of her remains.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart before she vanished, and he will face a murder charge for her death. According to the Associated Press, Ruben Flores will face an accomplice charge for his suspected role in the burying of her remains.

On May 25, 1996, witnesses reported they witnessed Paul Flores taking an inebriated Smart back to her room. Prosecutors claimed he killed Smart while attempting to rape her in his dorm room.

Prosecutors presented evidence indicating her body was found under a deck at Ruben Flores’ home, however they said it had been transferred since then.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Smart was allegedly slain and buried beneath the deck, which was obscured with lattice, according to Van Rooyen.

During a 22-day preliminary hearing, defense attorneys claimed prosecutors did not offer enough evidence to support the criminal charges. However, van Rooyen stated that there was probable cause, which is a lower threshold of proof than beyond a reasonable doubt and which prosecutors must prove at trial.

Both individuals have pled not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors provided evidence at the preliminary hearing that cadaver dogs came to a halt in Flores’ room and alerted to the scent of death near his bed.

Archaeologists who dug up soil beneath Ruben Flores’ deck using ground penetrating radar uncovered signs that the ground had been altered in a similar way to a burial.

According to the Tribune of San Luis Obispo, Cindy Arrington, an archaeologist with Natural Investigations, Inc., discovered a “obvious subsurface disturbance” and “a huge anomaly” large enough to fit human bones into.

She said there were no bones or teeth during cross-examination. According to Arrington, she has never investigated a burial site where no remains were discovered. Prosecutors have stated their case. This is a condensed version of the information.