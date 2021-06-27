The far-right in France will be put to the test in regional elections.

On Sunday, a key second round of voting in France’s regional elections will be scrutinized as a litmus test to see if the anti-immigration far-right is gaining acceptance ahead of the presidential election next year.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, has spent a decade trying to shake the party’s radical image, which made it unpopular with many French voters when it was known as the National Front.

If the rebranded party fails to take control of a region on Sunday, it will suffer a major defeat.

The National Rally and Ms Le Pen’s prospects of scoring a regional breakthrough to support her 2022 presidential candidacy were severely harmed by a record-low turnout of 33% in the first round of voting on June 20. The party has never won a region before.

Ms Le Pen’s party appeared to have the wind in its sails, with legitimate dreams to control leadership councils in one or more of France’s 12 mainland regions, according to polls.

Last week’s lethargy infected National Rally voters as well.

Only in one area, the south-east, did the party come out on top. Its other candidates were all pushed to second or third place, with some openly giving up chance of winning in round two.

A key question in the run-off is whether voters will band together to keep Ms. Le Pen’s party out of power, as they have in the past, repulsed by her anti-immigration and anti-EU populism, as well as the anti-Semitic and racist image that the National Front, founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, clung to.

The party swept the first round of the 2015 regional elections, but lost in the run-off after parties and voters banded together to defeat it.

In the south-eastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, the National Rally has the best chance of winning a regional championship for the first time.

Its candidate, Thierry Mariani, is in a tight contest with Renaud Muselier, a mainstream conservative incumbent.

After the last polls close at 8 p.m., the results are expected. Five of the twelve mainland countries are now led by the left.