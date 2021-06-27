The far-right in France has been defeated in regional elections, according to exit polls.

According to polling agency estimations, mainstream politicians delivered a severe defeat to France’s far-right in regional elections on Sunday.

The far-right National Rally received just over 20% of the vote countrywide, according to the Ifop polling agency, trailing both the mainstream right and the combined weight of green and leftist candidates.

According to polling agency estimations, the National Rally was soundly defeated in the southeast, the region that had been considered as its best chance of gaining a decisive regional victory.

The National Rally’s inability to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions, if confirmed by official results, threatens to stifle the momentum of its presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, in her campaign next year.

Xavier Bertrand, one of the mainstream right’s expected winning candidates, declared that the National Rally was not only “stopped” in his region, the Hauts-de-France in the north, but that “we made it recede tremendously.”

The regional voting was widely scrutinized as a litmus test of whether the anti-immigration National Rally was gaining in acceptability before the 2022 presidential election, despite being focused on local problems and marked by record-low turnout.

Ms. Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, has worked for a decade to dispel the party’s radical image, which made it anathema to many French voters when it was known as the National Front. The failure to take control of a region suggests that Ms Le Pen and her party are still unpopular with many people.

By late afternoon, voter interest had waned to less than 30% across the country.

The National Rally and Ms Le Pen’s prospects of scoring a regional breakthrough to support her 2022 presidential candidacy were severely harmed by a record-low turnout of 33% in the first round of voting on June 20. The party has never won a region before.

Ms. Le Pen’s party appeared to be gaining traction in polls, with legitimate ambitions to control leadership councils in one or more of France’s 12 mainland regions.

Last week’s apathy, however, spread to National Rally. (This is a brief piece.)