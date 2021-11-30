The fans of The Chase are taken aback as participant 83 delivers an outstanding performance.

A pensioner’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Chase stunned viewers.

In today’s episode, Malcolm, 83, stole the show when he appeared on the quiz in the hopes of winning enough money to see his son in Australia.

Fans were taken aback by his age at first, but later dubbed him a “national treasure.”

The fans of The Chase were taken aback by a contestant’s choice of clothes.

Along with participants Nadeem, Susan, and Maryanne, Malcolm was the last to play in tonight’s lineup.

He gave an outstanding performance, and the audience was blown away.

“#TheChase,” one Twitter user wrote. Some people are detested right away, but Malcolm is already regarded as a national treasure. That’s amusing.” “Malcolm made it look easy,” Andi added. He’s a very astute individual. #thechase.” “Cheering for Malcolm, yelling ‘come on Malc’ like I know the guy #thechase,” Sam wrote. “I simply want Malcolm to win,” Alex remarked. #TheChase.” Maryanna, a Canadian, took the stage first.

She did well in the cash builder round, answering all eight questions correctly, and she felt confident in her decision to take the middle offer.

But her luck ran out when she was captured by the chaser, and she returned home empty-handed.

Susan, a Scottish science teacher, was the next to take the stage.

She lives in a “fixer-upper” and plans to put the money toward a new kitchen in her addition.

“The questions were pretty accessible,” Paul stated after accepting the middle offer of £6,000 and securing the cash for the prize fund.

“She’s a science teacher, therefore she’s bound to be intelligent.”

Nadeem, a dentist and car enthusiast, was up next, wanting to utilize any winnings to purchase a new dedicated track car.

However, he disappointed supporters when he only answered two questions right in the cash builder round.

“If you pass as many cars as you do questions, you’re a really good driver,” The Chaser told him after he answered “pass” to many questions.

Despite this, he confidently took the middle offer and returned to his squad with £2,000 towards the ultimate reward.

It was now Malcolm’s turn.

The North Wales-based pensioner was the only one in the game to accept a higher offer.

