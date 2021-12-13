The ‘fancy’ £19 holiday jumper with big neck dazzled New Look buyers.

After seeing it online, New Look customers were eager to get a “cute” holiday cardigan.

New Look, the high-street retailer, has established a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on all new stock and product launches.

With the holiday season upon us, many people are wanting to update their wardrobes with new outfits and dazzling numbers appropriate for the season.

Mum is ‘tired’ of having to buy Christmas gifts for teachers.

New Look recently made a splash with its Off White Frill Collar Button Up Cardigan, which was layered over a black sequinned cardigan.

The prominent shop posted a flaylay photograph of the outfit to its 2.6 million Instagram followers. “The wider the collar, the finer the ‘fit,” New Look captioned the photo.

Instagram

The cardigans were a smash on the popular social networking platform, with the photo receiving over 5,000 likes in just 24 hours. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Omg need,” Bex exclaimed.

“Wow, Santa, hurry up, I need this knitwear,” Shirley replied.

“[So] cute,” said one customer.

“Now this is a lovely collar,” Lili observed.

On New Look’s website, the sequined cardigan appeared to be sold out, with several customers disappointed that they were unable to purchase it.

“Cardigan is out of stock,” Cherie replied, adding a sad face emoji.

“Shock you’ve uploaded something that’s out of stock,” Cat said.

“Are there any plans to refill this cardie?” Claire inquired.

The Off White Frill Collar Button Up Cardigan from New Look can be found here. It’s normally £25.99, but it’s presently on sale for £19.49.