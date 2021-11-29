The famous matchday tavern is up for sale for over £4 million.

A well-known and historic football stadium that has welcomed spectators from all around the world is offered for sale for about £4 million.

Christie & Co has brought the Sandon Complex, a Liverpool institution known as the birthplace of both Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs, to market.

Since the 1870s, the venue has served the local community under many ownerships and is a significant part of Merseyside’s football history.

It was at this property, which was once owned by Liverpool Football Club’s founder, John Houlding, that the team’s formation documents were signed and where it all began.

Before moving to Goodison Park in 1892, the Sandon was previously the home of Everton Football Club.

Kate Stewart, a businesswoman, purchased the firm in 2017 and undertook a major renovation that completely altered the facility on the inside and out.

It has five rebuilt function rooms and a remodeled pub that hosts community events and entertainment.

The arena, which has a capacity of over 4,500 people and spans the entire complex, also incorporates enormous outside screens for major events.

Guests can even stay the night at the on-site hotel after the match. The Sandon Hotel now has 123 beds spread out over 20 rooms.

“Since purchasing The Sandon in 2017, I’ve given it the TLC it needs, consistently investing in the hospitality suites and turning it into a 115-bed hotel,” Kate Stewart said.

“I’ve loved greeting Liverpool FC supporters from all over the world to the Sandon, but I’ve made the painful choice to retire from the hospitality business after more than 20 years to spend more time with my children, three of whom are under the age of six.”

“I’ll miss The Sandon dearly, but I believe now is the proper moment to close this chapter and spend more time with my family while they’re still young.”

“With its historical links and relationships with Liverpool FC, as well as its closeness to Anfield Stadium, this multi-faceted business is a fascinating and uncommon opportunity,” says Tom O’Malley, Associate Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality practice, who is overseeing the sale.

“Right now, we’re experiencing an upsurge in demand. “Summary comes to a close.”