The famous ‘Cheddar Bay Biscuits’ from Red Lobster are now available in a frozen version.

On Monday, Red Lobster announced that their Cheddar Bay Biscuits would be available in “frozen form.”

The biscuits have previously been sold as a mix that must be prepared and baked, but this is the first time the seafood business is selling them frozen and “ready to bake.”

“Biscuit aficionados, rejoice!” With the advent of frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Red Lobster is making it easier than ever to enjoy everyone’s favorite biscuits from the comfort of home,” according to a news statement.

The biscuits will be available in three flavors: conventional, gluten-free, and a new rosemary garlic parmesan flavor. Customers can find the biscuits at Walmart locations all around the country.

Red Lobster has made it easier to enjoy the biscuits by eliminating the need for mixing bowls.

According to the press release, baking the prefabricated biscuits at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, then glazing them with butter combined with a garlic herb spice packet will take only a few minutes.

According to the press release, baking the prefabricated biscuits at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, then glazing them with butter combined with a garlic herb spice packet will take only a few minutes.

The arrival of pre-made biscuits has sparked enthusiasm among certain Twitter users. The statement drew a response from one user, who said, "The most brilliant concept!!! I'm completely addicted to them." "BRB got to make a Walmart run:P," said another.