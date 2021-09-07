The family was given a ‘kick in the teeth’ when their son was offered a school spot.

Because he shares custody of two of his children, a father whose kid was denied a seat in primary school says he feels “discriminated against.”

Dan Roberts, 35, of Ellesmere Port, has joint custody of his two eldest children with his ex-partner.

Raya, his nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, goes to Meadow Primary School in Ellesmere Port, where his 13-year-old daughter went before.

After school, a woman discovered a boy “in tears” by the highway.

When he sought for a place at the school for his youngest kid, Koa, aged four, Cheshire West and Cheshire Council denied their request for a sibling relationship to be taken into account.

Dan claims that despite sharing 50 percent custody of his two eldest daughters, who spend equal time at both parents’ homes, the local authority refused to accept a sibling connection between his son Koa and daughter Raya because their mother receives child benefit, a move he calls “ludicrous” given that only one parent can claim the benefit.

Dan’s attempts to get his son into Meadow Primary School were unsuccessful despite several appeals to the local council and the ombudsman, and he is now seeking for a reform to what he calls a “unfair” policy.

“It’s been five months of utter tension since we got the news in April,” Dan told The Washington Newsday.

“I have three girls, two from a prior relationship and one with my current spouse.

“My first daughter Shiloh began attending Meadow Primary School in Ellesmere Port in 2012 and is now in high school, while my second daughter Raya began attending in 2016 and is currently in year five.

“We requested for a spot at the school for Koa, who had previously attended the preschool, and we wanted him to attend the same school as his sister.

“Because my ex-partner and I split custody of our girls 50/50, Raya’s mother’s address and mine are both listed at the school.

“Our access is fully divided down the middle, and when we applied, we mentioned that Raya lived in both households.

“We received it in April.”

