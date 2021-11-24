The family of I’m A Celebrity: Naughty Boy has issued a statement as he threatens to leave the show.

After Naughty Boy vowed to leave I’m A Celebrity, his family released a statement.

The music producer stated his time on the show was “done” after failing two tasks in last night’s episode.

Naughty Boy, speaking to his fellow campmates in The Clink, said: “I believe my time here is up. I had a sensation earlier and was thinking about my mother, and of course, I adore you guys.

“I don’t sure if I could ever join that camp after knowing what the Main Camp undoubtedly knew they were putting me through knowing I did the challenge earlier.”

“Listen, because we love having you with us, wouldn’t you at least sleep on it?” Richard said.

“This isn’t a haphazard major decision,” Naughty Boy explained. I gave it my all both times today. I just can’t go into the Main Camp from here…” That’s something I won’t be able to fake. Sorry for the inconvenience. One thing I’ll tell you before you enter Main Camp: no matter how much they say they love us and you, there is no love.

“They’re the reason I left when you guys travel to the Main Camp.”

On social media, his move drew diverse reactions.

“I can’t stop giggling, why is naughty boy acting so theatrical, does he even realize what show he signed up for?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“In a society when so many people say ‘be nice,’ and so much emphasis is placed on mental health and reducing the stigma around men and depression/anxiety, the reaction and comments towards Naughty Boy are disheartening, to say the least,” one person commented.

His relatives retweeted the post, saying: “This is it! If only the rest of the world knew what he’s up against on the outside.

“His mother (my grandmother) is suffering from dementia, and he has been caring for her for the past five years.

“This is the first time he has left her to embark on a life-altering adventure! He’s simply overwhelmed, and everything will be alright.”