The family of Ahmaud Arbery claims that the indicted ex-DA “needs to go to jail” because of his involvement in the case.

The indictment of a former Georgia district attorney engaged in the victim’s case has apparently satisfied Ahmaud Arbery’s family, but she “needs to go to jail,” according to reports.

Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson was charged with violating the oath of a public officer on Thursday and could face up to five years in jail. The allegations stem from her role in the shooting death of Arbery, a Black man who was killed while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia, last year.

Johnson was also charged with obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison.

According to WSB-TV, Arbery’s family described the indictment as a “great victory.”

“Johnson should be imprisoned. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, said, “She ought to be facing the same consequences as the McMichaels and Roddy Bryan.” “Ahmaud was assassinated, and nothing was done about it.”

Johnson is accused of favoring Greg McMichael in the case, according to the indictment issued on Thursday. McMichael, a former investigator in Johnson’s office, was one of three suspects indicted in Arbery’s death, along with his son Travis and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

On February 2, 2020, Arbery was unarmed when the three guys pursued him. According to the Associated Press, Bryan filmed cellphone video showed Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

According to WSBTV, Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery remarked, “Ain’t no man or woman above the law, and it was a beautiful day when they arrested, or charged that Jackie Johnson.”

According to NBC Los Angeles, Johnson was also accused of impeding justice by urging police not to arrest Travis McMichael.

In a 2020 radio interview with the Butch and Bob Show, Johnson remarked, “I wouldn’t undertake something of this size.” “What we were attempting to do was make the best decisions we could at the moment, and we weren’t trying to manipulate this case in any way.”

According to the indictment, Johnson sought legal advice from Waycross District Attorney George E. Barnhill, but she was unaware that Barnhill had already given police an evaluation claiming that the gunshot occurred in self-defense during a citizen’s arrest on behalf. This is a condensed version of the information.