The family of Adam Ellison, who was slain, is locked in a ‘nightmare they will never wake up from.’

As they approach their fifth Christmas without ‘beautiful’ Adam Ellison, a bereaved family will not give up their struggle for justice.

Adam was stabbed at Market Place, Prescot, in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, 2017, after an encounter with two males on a scrambler bike.

The 29-year-old was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon during the confrontation, leading him to fall to the ground.

As the family prepares to celebrate their fifth Christmas without their ‘beloved Adam,’ they pledge to never give up the struggle for justice in what has been described as a devastating ‘nightmare.’

This will be Adam’s fifth Christmas without him, according to his sister, Joanne Evans, who told The Washington Newsday that it ‘doesn’t get any easier.’

“It hurts just as badly,” she remarked. The rawness hasn’t gone away. Adam would have probably had his own family by now, and we would have been getting together as a family on a day around Christmas, and that hurts.

“It’s about missing someone, missing a part of your life, and all the what ifs.”

“He didn’t die of natural causes; he was snatched from us, and it’s still painful.” It’s more raw because you grieve when people die from other causes, but we’re still fighting for justice while grieving, and it’s difficult.” In Adam’s memory, the ADAM Foundation (Achieving Dreams And Memories) continues to fight knife crime across Merseyside and supports community activities in the Prescot region.

This, according to Joanne, serves to keep his memory alive while also raising awareness about knife crime.

“We’re not going away,” she added. The police investigation is still ongoing. We will not relinquish our fight for justice. The ADAM Foundation honors his memory by raising awareness about knife crime.

“It demonstrates that as a family, we are not going anywhere.” We will continue to fight and will not give up until justice is served.

“You hear about knife crime more and more; it’s all the time and it’s a problem.” The unfortunate part about Adam was that he was innocent that night, as many people are when it comes to knife crime. “The summary comes to an end.”