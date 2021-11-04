The family of Adam Ellison is suffering as his son’s killer walks the streets.

Four years after his death, the family of Adam Ellison is still waiting for answers about the murder of the 29-year-old.

Adam was stabbed at Market Place, Prescot, in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, 2017, after an encounter with two males on a scrambler bike.

Adam was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon during the incident, causing him to fall to the ground.

His buddies and a few bystanders rushed to his aid, calling for police and an ambulance, but the perpetrators rode off in the direction of the Tesco supermarket.

At the hospital, Adam was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Despite calls on Crimewatch, the revelation of detailed CCTV photos, and substantial incentives of up to £24,000 for information, Adam has received no justice.

On the fourth anniversary of Adam Ellison’s murder (Thursday, November 4), officers have repeated their request for information that could lead to the killers’ capture.

“It’s outrageous that Adam’s family is still suffering four years later, knowing that his killer is still free to wander the streets,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said.

“Over the last four years, we’ve conducted extensive and countrywide investigations, interviewed prospective witnesses, viewed surveillance footage, and evaluated a number of investigative lines.”

“We know that someone has the key to apprehending and apprehending his killer. I would advise that person to examine his or her conscience, speak up, and tell us what you know. The person who killed Adam is not deserving of their liberty.

“Please help us bring this criminal to justice and provide closure to Adam’s family.”

Anyone with information can tweet @MerPolCC, phone 101, or contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously at 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.