The family of a youngster who was shoved into a river is considering pursuing a private prosecution.

According to campaigners, the family of a 13-year-old boy who died after being thrown into a river may launch a private prosecution against the adolescent guilty.

In July 2019, a 14-year-old boy shoved Christopher Kapessa into the River Cynon in South Wales, however the Crown Prosecution Service opted not to charge the juvenile, calling the event a “foolish joke.”

Christopher’s family has accused the CPS and South Wales Police of institutional racism, and lawyers representing Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, will petition the High Court for a judicial review of the CPS decision on Thursday.

