The family of a “wonderful” man murdered in a car accident wants action taken on the route where he died.

The mourning family of a guy murdered in a motorcycle accident claims that the route where he died was a frequent biker hangout.

On Friday, August 13, Mathew Luke Bright died in a car accident on Ferry Road in Eastham, Wirral.

The 27-year-old, often known as Matty or Luke by his friends, was an ardent biker from Chester.

The causes of the crash are unknown, and a police investigation is underway to learn more.

Since Luke’s death last week, his family has started a petition asking for more speed calming measures to be implemented on Ferry Road, where cyclists are known to travel at high speeds, according to the family.

“I don’t want anyone else to die,” Luke’s stepfather Steve Jones, 50, told The Washington Newsday.

“I wouldn’t want the agony and suffering that my family and I are going through on anyone.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through, which is why I began the petition.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the speed limit for Ferry Road is 30 mph.

The family is requesting that more signage be placed in the area to inform people of the speed restriction.

Wirral Council said it is working closely with Merseyside Police to figure out what happened in the crash.

“It is extremely important that residents and road users feel comfortable on the borough’s streets, and road safety is a top priority for the Council,” a Wirral Council spokesperson said.

“Council officers are working together with Merseyside Police to figure out what happened in this tragedy.

“In addition, council officers will study the petition after it is submitted and reply properly, and the authority will examine this place, as well as other areas, when defining the council’s highway works program, in light of the concerns raised.”

Flowers and a blue Yahama motorcycle shirt with handwritten messages scrawled on it were among the dozens of tributes left at the scene of the incident on Ferry Road over the weekend.

The family described Mathew as a man with "a deep enthusiasm for"

