The family of a 1-year-old kid who was taken while riding in the back seat of a stolen car has begged with the suspect to safely return their son.

The Clarkston Police Department in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Blace Barnett on Wednesday morning after he was kidnapped from his house after a suspect took the vehicle he was in. He was driving a gray Ford Explorer and wearing a “black shirt with blue dinosaurs on it,” according to police. Barnett was kidnapped at 1 a.m. local time, according to the Amber Alert.

The police report provided the spelling of the boy’s name, which was utilized by Washington Newsday. Other local media sites misspelled the boy’s name as Blaise.

Barnett’s mother, Deonna Bray, told responding authorities that her son was left unattended in the vehicle as her boyfriend took groceries inside their apartment at 100 Montreal Road, according to a police report obtained by The Washington Newsday. According to the police report, Barnett’s father brought in his 3-year-old nephew first and planned to come for his son later.

Xavier Barnett, Barnett’s father, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ” “I kept repeating, “This is a dream.” This can’t possibly be true.” “I’ve just had a nervous breakdown. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please It doesn’t matter what kind of car you have; all that matters is that you get my son home “Added the father.

Deonna Barnett, Barnett’s mother, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her son was only alone in the car for “like 30 seconds.”

"And within those 30 seconds," Deonna Bray told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "he came back outside and the car was gone with Blaise in it." "Bring my baby back to me safely and unharmed. Simply return him." Bray went on, "Waiting is the most difficult part… I'm not sure. The period of waiting." Bray made similar statements in an interview with Georgia's 11Alive news, stating, "Just keep him warm if he's cold. I'm sure he's sobbing right now. Don't be bothered by the tears. He's only a child. He has no idea what's going on. He has no idea who you are. Avoid becoming upset. I implore you." The keys to the Ford Explorer were not in the ignition when the suspect stole it, according to the police report.