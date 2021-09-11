The family of a right-wing activist killed in a protest in Portland has filed a lawsuit against the city.

The family of a right-wing activist killed in a conflict with a left-wing group last summer in Portland, Oregon, is suing the city, alleging that the city’s “hands-off” approach to protests allowed the killing to happen.

According to the Associated Press, the complaint claims that the city’s response to political demonstrations produced a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions, which caused Aaron Danielson, 39, to be shot and killed.

On August 29, 2020, Danielson was fatally shot in the chest following a scuffle with left-wing demonstrators.

According to the Associated Press, the action seeks $13 million in damages, including $1.5 million in economic losses, $1.5 million in non-economic damages, and up to $10 million in punitive damages.

In a statement, Christopher Cauble, the estate’s attorney, said, “We are seeking justice for the preventable murder of a young guy, gunned down in a community with a hazardous and deadly hands-off approach to public safety.” “City leadership and law enforcement have failed to identify an effective response to clashing groups of demonstrators time and time again.”

According to the lawsuit, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt played a part by announcing last summer a new policy of not prosecuting public order offenses including as criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, or a stand-alone riot charge.

Police were apparently less than two blocks away from the incident, but they refused to intervene because of orders not to.

Cauble said in the lawsuit that “given the immensity of the press coverage over the previous several years reporting fights between left- and right-leaning protest organizations in the downtown center of Portland, Defendants knew or should have known that violent clashes would occur.”

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, the man accused of shooting Danielson, was slain by US marshals in Washington a few days later. He claimed he acted in self-defense, telling Vice News that he didn’t have a choice. I mean, I had the option. I could have sat and seen them murder a black buddy of mine. But that was not going to happen.”

According to the Associated Press, video shows Reinoehl apparently fire two gunshots at Danielson as he walked downtown following a rally. In response to the gunshots, Danielson allegedly used bear spray on Reinoehl.

Millions last year. This is a condensed version of the information.