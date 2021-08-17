The family of a newborn who died after being kept in a warm environment accuses the hospital staff of negligence.

In a horrifying event in India, a newborn who was kept on a warmer in a hospital was burnt to death. The infant’s family has accused the hospital staff of murder and incompetence.

The incident occurred on Sunday in a hospital in Kaushumbi, Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state. The family said that the hospital workers were engrossed in their iPhones while the baby boy was kept warm. They further claim that the workers only spotted the baby after the machine started smoking, according to The New Indian Express.

The kid died after being burned on the chest, back, and abdomen, according to sources. The terrible death of the kid enraged the victim’s family, who created a commotion at the hospital and filed a complaint against it.

According to Manish Pandey, an investigating officer, an investigation has been launched based on a complaint filed by the infant’s father, Junaid.

The deceased child’s mother, Mahelika, from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, gave birth in the hospital on Saturday evening, according to the criminal complaint. After the child’s doctors determined that he was “unhealthy,” the newborn was promptly sent to the same hospital’s Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU).

The family was apparently not permitted to see the infant for the entire night after he was transported to the special care unit.

The newborn’s grandmother observed that the baby’s torso was blue when she went to see him on Sunday morning. She also stated that the child’s corpse was emitting smoke. When the family questioned the personnel, they allegedly apologized and fled.

Another family member who went to see the youngster at SNCU early Sunday morning said the staff was engrossed in their phones. He stated that he had received no reaction from them as well.

According to Granthshala, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Seth said, “A probe will be launched into the regrettable situation, and the harshest action would be taken against the guilty.”