The family of a Navy veteran who died after cops kneeled on his neck is suing the city of Antioch and the Antioch Police Department.

The family of a Navy veteran who died last year after a police officer in Northern California slammed a knee to his neck has filed a lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief, and four officers.

The city of Antioch, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks, officers James Perkinson, Arturo Becerra, Daniel Hopwood, and Nicholas Shipilov were sued by Angelo Quinto’s mother and sister. Unspecified monetary damages are sought in the complaint.

Quinto’s sister, according to the lawsuit, called police on Dec. 23, 2020, because she was afraid Quinto might attack their mother during a mental health episode, according to the New York Daily News.

Quinto’s mother, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, was cuddling her son and he was calm when authorities arrived at their Antioch home, according to the complaint. The officers yanked him away from his mother and shoved him down on his stomach to the ground.

He was pinned on the ground and shouted out at least twice, “Please, don’t murder me!” According to the lawsuit, his hands were chained behind his back and his legs were crossed behind him.

Perkinson and Becerra are said to have taken turns kneeling on Quinto’s neck until Hopwood and Shipilov arrived and continued to detain him. Quinto was not fighting back at this time.

Quinto appeared to be completely unresponsive after roughly five minutes of continual constraint. He was then transferred to a hospital by ambulance, where he died three days later, according to the lawsuit.

“We live with guilt every day of our lives, no matter how much someone… Quinto’s sister Bella Collins told the Associated Press, “It tells us that we did the right thing, that we did everything we possibly could.”

“I hate to use George Floyd as an analogy, but the truth of the matter is, it was a lack of appreciation for what was going on,” the family’s attorney, John Burris, said.

“We perceive infringement of not just his civil rights, but also the rights of his mother and sister, who witnessed what happened to him,” he continued.

According to the attorney, the officers never sought to de-escalate the situation before resorting to physical force.