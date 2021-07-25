The family of a mother of seven, who is 41 years old, has been forced to switch off her life support.

At the age of 41, a mother of seven died when her life support was turned off due to a heart attack.

Shannon Voice, 24, was a mother to Shannon, Ella, 17, Libby, 14, Robyn, 13, Oscar, seven, Ronnie, two, and Esmaii, one, as well as a grandmother to Harley-Thomas, two, Hudson, seven months, and Esmaii, one.

Her family characterized her as a “fun, vibrant” woman who had “a lot of affection for everyone,” according to her family.

As a bereaved mother is struck by a double family tragedy, a brave young woman dies.

She was brought to hospital on July 9 after having a cardiac arrest at home on the Nocturum in Birkenhead, and was determined to have no brain activity less than 10 days later, prompting the family to make the difficult decision to cut off her life support.

Toni-Ann Jones, 25, a family friend, described Sharleen as “like a mother” to her, telling The Washington Newsday: “Sharleen was a vibrant and active woman with a lot of love for everyone who crossed her life.”

“She welcomed everyone with wide arms and was always the ‘go to’ person. She was an incredible mother, partner, nanna, and friend.

“Everything about Sharleen will be missed, especially her funny attitude and, most importantly, her lovely heart.

“I’m Sharleen’s eldest daughter Shannon’s dearest friend, and Sharleen considers me one of her own.”

Toni-Ann has been assisting the family by creating a GoFundMe account to help them give Sharleen the “send off she deserves.”

“The death of Sharleen has had a huge impact on the family,” she said. It has broken everyone’s hearts.

“I started the GoFundMe to help Sharleen’s partner [Carl Wylie, 44] and children give Sharleen the finest possible send-off because she deserves it.”

“I have set up this go fund me page to contribute towards Sharl’s family during these difficult times,” it reads.

“Sharleen was adored by so many people, and her death has shattered so many people’s hearts.

“Sharl suffered a heart attack at home on July 9, 2021; she has pondered as hard as she can, and her family has decided to remove her off the ventilator and let her rest and go.”

“The summary comes to an end.”