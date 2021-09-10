The family of a man who was allegedly killed in a car accident is stunned when he arrives home alive and well.

On Thursday, an Ohio family who had been grieving the death of a loved one in a car accident on the interstate had a pleasant surprise when they learned he was still alive.

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia, 42, was killed in a collision involving two trucks on a southbound stretch of Interstate 275 in Clermont County around 3.40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

However, while family members were deciding how to break the news to the man’s 9-year-old son the next morning, Ocampomejia pulled up in the driveway.

Jasmin Ibarra, the 9-year-half-sister, old’s told Fox 19 how shocked she was when she first learned of the accident—and how shocked she was again when the alleged crash victim arrived at her home.

“I just got outside and ran,” Ibarra explained. I needed to know if he was still alive […] and it turned out to be Elder.

“And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to be dead,’ and he looked astonished and said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

Ocampomejia, who lives in Cincinnati, has been approached by this website for comment. “It was crazy,” he told Fox 19. For me, it was a lengthy film. It’s like something out of a movie.”

On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that Ocampomejia had been misidentified and was not involved in the I-275 collision. The highway patrol has been contacted by this website for additional information.

According to Ohio authorities, one guy was killed in the incident, and his female passenger had to be taken to the hospital with significant injuries. The man was driving a semi-truck when it was allegedly struck from behind, hurling him from the vehicle. He passed away on the spot.

Jonathan Bennett, 26, was driving the other vehicle, a tractor-trailer. Bennett is said to have escaped the crash with minimal injuries.

The investigation is still underway.

Despite COVID lockdowns in many places, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration forecasts that 38,680 persons died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020, a 7.2 percent increase from the previous year.

This isn’t the first time someone has “returned from the dead” to surprise their friends and relatives.

In January, a Spaniard who had been presumed to have died from the coronavirus surprised officials by returning. This is a condensed version of the information.