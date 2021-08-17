The family of a man killed claims that Kenosha police conspired with armed civilians during a protest.

According to the Associated Press, the relatives of one of the two men fatally shot during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, stated police “conspired” with the armed civilians.

Anthony Huber was shot and killed, allegedly by Kyle Rittenhouse, during a protest against police for the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man, two days earlier on August 25, 2020.

Huber’s family filed a federal civil complaint against local cops, claiming that they “deputized these armed individuals, cooperated with them, and ratified their crimes by allowing them to walk the streets armed with deadly weapons to mete out punishment as they saw fit.”

Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, stated, “The cops are supposed to serve and protect.” “However, that is not what the Kenosha cops did. They abandoned their responsibilities and handed over control of Kenosha’s streets to Kyle Rittenhouse and other armed vigilantes. My son would still be alive today if they had done their job.”

Blake was shot in the back by police during a domestic disturbance call, leaving him largely paraplegic.

Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, drove to Kenosha to join other armed individuals who responded to a call from local militia to protect businesses from demonstrators. That night, the protests devolved into chaos.

Prosecutors claim Rittenhouse killed Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, by opening fire. Gaige Grosskreutz was shot as well, but he survived his wounds. The three gentlemen are all Caucasian.

Rosenbaum was shot in the parking lot of an auto store, and Rittenhouse stumbled and collapsed while fleeing the scene. As he attempted to disarm Rittenhouse by wrestling his rifle away, Huber was shot in the chest.

“With crowds yelling that he had just slain innocent people, Kyle Rittenhouse marched up to a dozen Kenosha police officers, assault rifle in hand, after killing and maiming many people. What action did the cops take? Anand Swaminathan, an attorney for the Huber family, stated, “They spoke to him and then let him walk away.”

Rittenhouse claims he was acting in self-defense, but prosecutors have charged him with reckless homicide, deliberately endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. This is a condensed version of the information.