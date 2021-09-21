The family of a graduate student who has been missing since August has appealed to the public for assistance in locating him.

Day, 25, was last seen on surveillance camera in Bloomington, Illinois on August 24, and he was reported missing the next day, according to the complaint filed with Bloomington Police. Officers from the Peru Police Department discovered Day’s white 2010 Chrysler in a highly wooded area near the local YMCA a few days later.

Authorities were then dispatched to the region to conduct drone, on-foot, and K-9 searches. When nothing was discovered, authorities appealed to the public for any information that could lead to Day’s location.

“Jelani has been absent for several days in unknown suspicious circumstances,” Peru Police said in a statement. “Jelani is described as a 25-year-old black man with short black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair who is 6 feet two inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.”

During a coordinated search for Day on September 4, police uncovered an unidentified body in a bank off the Illinois River. The identity of the dead has not been made public, and the coroner’s office has stated that identification could take many days to weeks. Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, believes, however, that the search for her son has slowed since the body was discovered.

Bolden Day told Newsy that her family is still in the dark about her son’s disappearance. Bolden Day’s family, as well as Day’s mentors, friends, and fraternity brothers, are all urging the public to share his tale in the hopes that further information may surface. #FindJelaniDay is being used by many on the internet to bring attention to his disappearance.

According to the NGO Black and Missing Foundation, over 200,000 people of color were reported missing in 2020, with over 140,000 of them being under the age of 18. The organization attempts to disseminate information on the inequalities in police response and media coverage in missing person cases between white and non-white victims.

Bolden Day told Newsy, "The updates are pretty sparse." She said that some of her son's possessions had been discovered.