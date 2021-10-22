The family of a cancer-stricken mother has refused to receive a reimbursement for a vacation that was canceled.

A popular holiday business refused to compensate the family of a mother of two who died just five days after receiving her cancer diagnosis since the trip was canceled too late.

After being approached by The Washington Newsday, Sykes Cottages agreed to issue a refund to the bereaved family.

After attempting to cancel the vacation, Mark Whyte, the spouse of Danielle Duffy, a teacher and mother who died last Tuesday, was initially denied a refund by Sykes Cottages.

On November 19, Mark and Danielle, 38, planned to celebrate their birthdays with a weekend away at Pennington Cottage in the Lake District.

But, after Danielle died of a ‘cancer of unknown cause,’ a bereaved Mark canceled the reservation.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Sykes Cottages refused to waive the £425 cancellation penalties, despite previous correspondence from Booking.com indicating a complete refund.

Sykes Cottages, according to Mark’s father, Adrian Whyte, “showed no remorse” and “seemed anxious to benefit from this awful loss.”

“It’s all a little perplexing,” Mr Whyte, 65, told The Washington Newsday. It indicated it was canceled on Booking.com, but when we tried to receive a refund, it said we weren’t qualified.

“It’s a cottage in Ambleside, and I’m confident the property will fill the reservation.”

“Basically, they’re saying they’ll take the money but the reservation is canceled.”

After being contacted by The Washington Newsday, Sykes Cottages indicated they would be pleased to issue a refund to the bereaved family.

“Given the circumstances, we have waived the cancellation charge and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused Mr Whyte,” a Sykes Cottages spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

However, Adrian claimed there was ambiguity in his correspondence with Sykes, and that when he previously inquired for a refund, he was told they wouldn’t be receiving one.

He said he could see Sykes withholding a refund if a customer changes their mind about a reservation, but that doing so when “someone didn’t know they were unwell and subsequently died” was unempathetic.

“It may likely be the first time they’ve encountered a situation like this,” he continued.

