A photo of a guy who was fatally stabbed in St Helens on Monday night has been released by his family.

Merseyside Police stated yesterday that they received allegations of a man in his 30s being stabbed in a residence on North Road, St Helens, shortly before 11 p.m. on August 2.

The YMCA was confirmed as the location, and the victim was transferred to the hospital, where he died.

Lee Andrews, of no permanent residence but from the St Helens area, has been identified as the victim by police.

The victim’s family has been notified and is being assisted by highly trained personnel, and Mr Andrews’ family has posted a photo of the 33-year-old today.

Merseyside Police announced that a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder and that investigations are still ongoing.

Yesterday, a single bouquet of flowers was left outside the YMCA building, and police confirmed that a second cordon set up near a block of flats in Hall Street, about a mile distant, is linked to the ongoing murder investigation.

On social media, readers of Washington Newsday have paid respect to Lee Andrews and given their heartfelt sympathies to his family.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred last night that led in the tragic injury of an individual,” a YMCA St Helens representative said yesterday. We are unable to say further at this time due to the nature of the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

“At this awful moment, our sympathies are with the individual who has sadly lost their life, as well as their family.”

“We can confirm that a man who died following an incident in St Helens last night has been named as 33-year-old Lee Andrews,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said later.

