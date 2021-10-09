The family of a 14-year-old girl who was discovered drowned under a city pool cover has filed a $70 million lawsuit.

After a team practice in 2019, a 14-year-old Oregon girl was discovered drowning under a public swimming pool cover. Her family is now suing the city, the school district, and companies who sell pool equipment for carelessness that resulted in her death.

Nabila Maazouz, a student at Oregon Episcopal School and a member of the Liberty High School swim team, died almost two years ago, prompting the Maazouz family to file a $70 million lawsuit.

The team performed an outdoor practice at Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center in Hillsboro on November 20, 2019. After practice, the coach told the swimmers to cover the pool. The covers are hefty and create suction when rolled onto the water, according to the lawsuit filed on October 5.

Maazouz and other swimmers swam to the deep end of the pool with one of the pool coverings. According to the lawsuit, the group then swam back under the cover to the opposite end of the pool and grabbed a second one. They then returned to the deep end with it and placed it next to the first cover.

Maazouz never surfaced when the team swam under the second cover. According to the lawsuit, her teammates proceeded to cover the pool without realizing she was absent. Coaches were also unconcerned.

The lights were turned off and everyone left once the pool was completely covered. The girl’s mother, Patricia Maazouz, was waiting for her in the parking lot when she observed others leave but her daughter was not among them.

According to the lawsuit, she then entered the facility and inquired about her daughter with the coaches and employees. Around 25 minutes after practice, they began searching the property and discovered 14-year-old Maazouz dead in the pool’s deep end.

According to court filings, Maazouz became trapped beneath the ThermGard pool covers due to their “unreasonably risky” construction. It went on to say that the warnings on the covers about the dangers of using them were in violation of industry norms.

According to KOIN, the lawsuit names Universal Filtration Inc., the maker of the ThermGard pool cover, and BK Reilly & Co., the marketer of the cover doing business as The Pool and Spa House, as defendants.

The parks and recreation department of the city and. This is a condensed version of the information.