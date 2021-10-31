The family life of Natasha from Coronation Street and her position in a rival show.

Fans of Coronation Street were devastated to learn that Natasha Blakeman had died after being shot earlier this week.

Natasha, played by Rachel Leskovac, reappeared in 2020 with a great surprise in the form of her son Sam for her ex-husband Nick Tilsley.

As initially wary of Sam getting to know Nick, Natasha let the two get to know each other after a bumpy start that saw Nick reject Sam while Leanne grieved with her son Oliver’s death, according to Mirror Online.

Rachel, 45, had claimed at the time that she was “extremely happy and proud” to be returning to Corrie, especially to see “so many old friends [still]there,” when asked why she was returning.

“It’s always nice to be able to return to a character and explore a completely new path for them,” she continued.

Rachel had her first major break in British ITV drama Where the Heart Is as Bella Scott in 2002, and went on to have minor cameos in Casualty, Doctors, and TV program Outlaws before her first stay in Corrie in 2008.

She went on to play Kelly Yorke in the hospital drama Holby City from 2003 to 2004, and Marie Beatie in the 60s medical drama The Royal two years later.

She, like her cobbles co-star Sally Carman, returned in Shameless as Lara Heaton in 2012, shortly after her first Corrie exit in 2010.

Rachel went on to have a successful television career, featuring in shows including Happy Valley, WPC 56, and even rival soap Hollyoaks for two years.

Last Tango in Halifax was her longest-running starring role, which she played from 2013 to 2020.

Rachel often proudly shares images of her’mini me’ adolescent daughter Macy and partner Steve Bell outside of her acting career.

“Wow she’s the twin of you Rach.. both beautiful xxx,” her co-star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, commented on a snap of them smiling in the car.

Rachel is also clearly connected to her on-screen son, Jude Riordan, who is played by a young actor.

“Me and the,” she captioned a snap of the pair giggling as they sat on the benches outside the ITV studios earlier this year.

