The family is terrified when a Lucozade bottle was thrown at the house, along with a petrol bomb and a stone.

After their car was destroyed with a petrol bomb and a stone smashed through their glass, a family said they are living in fear.

Amy Youds, 34, said her children are terrified to stay inside the house, and she worries about every passing car in case they are targeted again.

She believes their home is being “wrongly targeted by criminals,” according to her.

The mother-of-three said she went to take the garbage out at her home on Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral, at 9.25 p.m. on December 15 when she smelled fuel.

“I looked over at the car and spotted a note on the window screen – it was an old shopping list – I went back in, and minutes later the neighbors were knocking on the door telling us our car was on fire in our driveway,” she explained.

At first, the mother thought the incident was caused by “simply kids.”

However, she alleges that CCTV footage shows “two men rushing away from the house,” and that a brick was thrown through their window just over a week later.

The mother told The Washington Newsday that she now feels the attack was planned and that the shopping list was used to try to set off the explosives.

The police force in Merseyside has been contacted for comment.

“I am waiting to hear back from the insurance company, but I am 80-90 percent it will be written off, you only have to look at it,” Amy’s partner Jason Hayden, 35, said he believes the car would be written off.

“On December 27, a friend came over to watch the Liverpool match, and about 8.50 p.m., someone hurled a brick through the living room window,” Amy recalled.

“Jason and our friend rose to their feet as they noticed a young man sprinting down the road to a waiting car.

“The night before, my kids and I were playing in the front room; if it had happened that night, it would have hit my son in the head.”

“We have lived in Leasowe all our lives and we have no idea why we might be being targeted,” Amy added.

