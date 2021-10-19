The family home of the brothers was used as a cocaine and cannabis packaging factory.

The family home of two brothers was turned into a cocaine and cannabis packaging business.

James and Dean Buckley were apprehended after a raid on their Toxteth home turned up a £7,000 cocaine haul and £9,000 in filthy currency.

On the same day, investigators raided Katie Hartley’s Old Swan property, where they discovered 10 kilograms of cannabis worth up to £120,000.

The Buckley brothers, Hartley, and convicted gun thief Anthony Foat, who was linked to packaging at both houses by his fingerprints, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today for sentencing.

Hartley’s property in Maddocks Street, Old Swan, was “mainly used for storage,” according to prosecutor Frank Dillon, while Buckley’s residence in Poplar Court, Weller Way, Toxteth, was “primarily used for dilution of cocaine, packaging and distribution of cocaine and cannabis.”

When Dean, 36, and James Buckley, 26, were both present, along with their mother and Dean’s girlfriend, police raided Poplar Court.

“James Buckley was found hiding inside the bathroom with a quantity of cannabis in a bag,” Mr Dillon added.

Officers seized around 50 grams of cocaine, worth up to £6,998, just over half a kilogram of the adulterant benzocaine, and nearly 53 grams of cannabis in bags and pots, worth up to £210.

Scales, tick lists, cell phones, clingfilm, plastic gloves, cannabis seedlings, medicinal cannabis labels, lunch bags, and over £10,000 in cash were also discovered.

In civil confiscation procedures, more over £9,000 of that money was confiscated.

Both Buckley brothers declined to speak during interviews.

Foat, 30, was questioned after his fingerprints were discovered on marijuana packaging, but he said he had no idea why they were there other than he was a “huge massive weed smoker.”

Officers discovered almost exactly 10kg of cannabis inside Hartley’s residence, including four different one-kilo bundles and 40 separate 100g sales.

On some of the cannabis packaging, Foat and James Buckley’s fingerprints were discovered.

When asked about it, James Buckley remained silent, but Foat claimed he used to be a heroin dealer and must have handled the packing before.

Hartley acknowledged that she was the tenant, but said that she didn't reside there because it was in such bad shape.