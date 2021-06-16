The family has been praised for their ‘patient’ wait for a public investigation into the prison break shooting.

The family of a man killed in a foiled prison break in 2015 has been praised for their patience while awaiting the start of a public inquiry into his death. Jermaine Baker, a father of two, was shot and killed by a Metropolitan Police marksman on December 11, 2015, in Wood Green, north London. “Jermaine Baker’s family have waited anxiously but patiently and always courteously for this day,” said Clement Goldstone QC, chairman of the public inquiry into his death, on Monday. ”

During his opening remarks as the inquiry’s oral hearings began, the chairman stated that when it comes to writing his report on the case later this year, he will be guided by the evidence. “I wish to emphasize now to all core participants that I will not shirk my duty if I am driven by the evidence to make factual findings that are unpalatable to some and unwelcome to others,” he said.

“However, the fact that an unarmed man was fatally shot in tragic circumstances does not mean that the goal of this investigation is to find fault with the actions or omissions of an individual or individuals, or with corporate systems and practices.”

“That will be my duty if, but only if, the evidence leads me to such conclusions.”

Mr Baker, 28, was shot by a marksman known only as W80 while attempting to free two inmates from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in north London. Mr Baker, the front seat passenger in a stolen Audi waiting for the van, was reaching for a gun, according to the armed officer.