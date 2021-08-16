The Fall of Saigon is echoed in a video of Afghans scrambling to board a plane to flee the Taliban.

Following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, hundreds of Afghan residents have been hurrying to board a plane at Kabul’s international airport, in scenes reminiscent of the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

On Sunday, a 24-second video sent on Twitter depicted the terrible situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Afghans are attempting to exit the country.

As the Taliban marched farther into Kabul, Afghans climbed stairs to an airbridge in the film, which has been viewed by more than 3 million people. Several people were spotted hanging over the steps near the plane as a mob pushed up them.

“This is, maybe, one of the saddest things I’ve seen from #Afghanistan,” BBC South Asia Buearex Chief Nicola Careem wrote alongside the video. They are a desperate and abandoned people. There are no aid agencies, the United Nations, or a government. Nothing.”

“People are on their own now while the world watches in silence,” Indian journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief of Zee News, wrote alongside the video. The only logical advice for Afghans is to RUN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refuted previous analogies to the evacuation of Saigon. On Sunday, he proclaimed, “This is clearly not Saigon.”

However, similarities to the fall of Saigon, when frantic South Vietnamese people were photographed scrambling the walls of the American embassy to flee the North’s advancing forces, were unavoidable.

In the city, now officially called as Ho Chi Minh City, a photo from the time period also shows a CIA officer assisting evacuees in boarding an Air America helicopter. On Sunday, photos showed U.S. helicopters en route to the embassy to make rapid shuttle flights.

The Kabul airport sights, according to Saad Mohseni, director of Moby Media Group, Afghanistan’s largest media firm headquartered in Kabul, are “Saigon on steroids.”

"At Kabul Airport, chaotic events continue. People slept on the plane overnight, ripped seats off, and so on," he wrote. "Thousands of passengers are still on the tarmac," says one witness. There are no flights that can take off.