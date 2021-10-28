The Failures of Wind Turbines in Europe’s Energy Crisis Are a Warning to the United States.

According to experts who spoke to The Washington Newsday, the ongoing energy crisis in Europe has demonstrated how governments would endure “growing pains” as they transition to renewable energy sources like as wind power.

The situation on the other side of the Atlantic could serve as a cautionary tale for the United States, which has set a goal of decarbonizing the country’s power grid by 2035 and the whole economy by 2050.

Transitioning to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, which are less reliable than traditional fossil fuels, will be necessary to decarbonize the power grid. The United States might learn from Europe’s recent experience with wind turbines.

Energy and transport ministers from 27 European Union (EU) countries met in Luxembourg on Tuesday for an emergency meeting in the face of escalating fuel prices across the continent.

According to Forbes, the issue has arisen as a result of a 20% decline in wind power generation and rising oil and gas prices.

According to data from the European Commission, the EU’s power mix in 2019 consisted of 36% petroleum products, 22% natural gas, and 15% renewables.

On Tuesday, EU energy ministers were split on how to effectively address the crisis. The majority, on the other hand, rejected the Spanish government’s request for “exceptional solutions” in favor of more modest measures such as consumer direct financial support, state aid, and tax cuts.

The majority of EU countries believe the crisis is only temporary and that it is caused by increased global demand for gas and oil.

At the discussion, German Deputy Economy Minister Andreas Feicht said, “I don’t think we should set too great hopes on EU-level initiatives because we can’t affect world pricing of coal, gas, and oil.”

“We don’t believe we should take hasty measures that might result in higher pricing in the long run or jeopardize our climate goals,” Feicht added.

Experts speaking to The Washington Newsday said Europe’s problems with renewable energy demonstrated the difficulties that countries will face as they shift away from fossil fuels.

Obstacles on the Way

