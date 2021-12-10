The fact that New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, is still in office bodes ill for Donald Trump.

Attorney General Letitia James stated on Thursday that she will pause her candidacy for governor, citing “a number of significant investigations and cases” that she planned to complete.

The announcement came on the same day that it was revealed that James intends to ask Trump for a deposition as part of the state’s civil probe into possible fraud within the Trump Organization.

According to The Washington Post, the request comes as the state examines whether the corporation committed financial fraud in property appraisals.

James has been the Attorney General of New York since 2019 and is up for reelection in 2022. However, her choice to run for re-election as the state’s top cop could have ramifications for Trump. Since taking office, James has remained a vocal critic of former President Barack Obama. She mentioned that she had sued the Trump administration 76 times when she first declared her race for governor in October.

Her office has been involved in a civil probe into the Trump Organization as well as a criminal investigation of the company with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Over the summer, the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was indicted as a result of the inquiry.

When asked if the New York Attorney General’s Office was involved in any other active investigations involving Trump or his company other the criminal and civil probes into the Trump Organization, he said no.

“Those are the only two that we have submitted paperwork on,” a representative for the office told The Washington Newsday.

The Trump Organization responded to James’ anticipated deposition request by calling it “another political witch-hunt.”

“Children are being shot in Times Square, arsonists are setting Christmas decorations on fire, and homelessness is at an all-time high, but the New York AG’s whole emphasis is on investigating Trump, all for her personal political ambitions as she seeks to run for Governor. This political persecution is unconstitutional, immoral, and a disgrace to our great country and judicial system “On Thursday, a company spokeswoman confirmed the news.

Trump’s press office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

James, like many others, withdrew out of the New York governor’s campaign on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.