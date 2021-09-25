The fact that it is the most sought-after Liverpool school explains why it is so popular.

It has been named Merseyside’s most oversubscribed school, with parents scrambling to secure a place for their children.

Liverpool College is a mixed academy school for students aged four to 19 years old, located on Queen’s Drive in Mossley Hill.

The senior school is number one, and the primary school is number two, in terms of most sought after schools.

For the second year in a row, the elementary school was deemed to be the most difficult to get into, with only 26% of those who chose it as their first option gaining in.

Overall, the primary school was chosen 594 times, with three second and two third choices also being selected.

Hans van Mourik Broekman, the school’s principal, said it was due to a combination of “inspirational” staff and a focus to character development as well as academic accomplishment.

“Families across Merseyside recognize the College as a school that will nurture, develop, and challenge their child through the guidance and teaching of an exceptional staff the experience of a broad curriculum that includes sports, leadership development, the arts, and an ethos of inclusion,” a spokesperson for the school said.

"The school's long and continuing reputation for high academic standards, excellent teaching, and a curriculum that stretches far beyond the classroom and into every corner of a facility-laden 28-acre campus has attracted an increasing number of applicants every year as parents, students, teachers, and pupils are attracted to the school's long and continuing reputation for high academic standards, excellent teaching, and a curriculum that stretches far beyond the classroom and into every corner of a facility-laden 28-acre campus."

“They see a solid and consistent setting for their child’s educational path in its all-through framework, four to nineteen.”

Liverpool College, which has an exceptional Ofsted rating, has 1,500 mixed students, including a sixth form and boarding students.

“Pupils enjoy a top-quality education at this school,” according to the most recent Ofsted inspection report from 2019. Pupils have an extraordinary assortment of chances for development and enrichment, from a four-year-old kid in Reception to an 18-year-old student in the sixth form.

“Pupils grow into courteous, mature, articulate young people who are well prepared to contribute to society as a result of a high-quality education. This school is a great place for kids to learn.”

