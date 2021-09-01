The fact that an NFL coach considered the Jaguars’ vaccination status during roster cuts has prompted an investigation.

The NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) is looking into comments made by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyers, who claimed that he and general manager Trent Baalke considered players’ vaccination status when making roster cuts.

Meyers informed reporters on Tuesday that the coaching team opted to take into account which players got the vaccine and which did not while reducing the roster from 80 to 53 players because of the league’s stricter COVID-19 regulations for unvaccinated athletes.

Meyer stated, “Everyone was taken into account.” “Since that was part of the show, let’s get started on this, and is he vaccinated or not?” Is it safe to assume that was a deciding factor? It was definitely taken into consideration.”

According to NFLPA spokesperson George Atallah, his comments were not favorably received by the players’ union, which has launched an investigation.

The Jaguars issued a statement on Wednesday emphasizing that while players’ vaccination status may have played a role in roster decisions, “no player was released because of their vaccination status.”

“One of the numerous variables considered while making roster decisions is availability. The statement added, “We have vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes on our roster, and no player has been released because of their vaccination status.”

The team’s statement stated, “Ultimately, decisions are determined on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win.” “In terms of the vaccine, we educate our players and respect their personal choices. On game days, we aim to keep our players, staff, and family safe by following protocols relating to health and safety as well as competition.”

Meyer stated Tuesday that the current guidelines for unvaccinated athletes who test positive for COVID or are in high-risk close contact might have a substantial influence on the team’s chances of winning.

While vaccinated players who test positive must sit out for 10 days (or less if they test negative on two PCR tests), unvaccinated players must also complete a three-day return-to-play regimen in addition to missing the 10 days.

If they are categorized as a high-risk close contact, unvaccinated players must miss days regardless of whether they test positive or negative. A negative test would necessitate a five-day suspension, whereas a positive test would necessitate. This is a condensed version of the information.