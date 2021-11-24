The faces of Christine and Paddy McGuinness’s children are never shown.

Christine McGuinness prefers to keep her children hidden from the public eye.

While she and her husband Paddy may post family images online, you’ll never see the faces of their children.

Christine has explained why she never brings the children to red carpet events in her new book A Beautiful Nightmare, and it has nothing to do with their autism, according to the Mirror.

After spotting Paddy with another woman, Christine McGuinness pushed her to leave.

Christine, who is a member of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, has three children with Paddy, the host of Take Me Out.

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with autism just a few months ago, explains: “My husband and I have never shown our children’s faces to the world, as you may know.

“Their autism has nothing to do with it. We never shared images of them before they were diagnosed. My spouse was adamant about not showing the kids in public, and I think that it’s the correct thing to do.

“I’m not promising that I’ll keep them out of the spotlight indefinitely. It’s up to the kids if they choose to use social media when they’re older.

“However, because they don’t have a voice, we’ve chosen to safeguard them in the greatest way we can.”

The former Miss Liverpool recently remarked that her own diagnosis will make it easier to inform the youngsters they’re autism on Loose Women.

“So when we do discuss it with kids, at least now I can say ‘You’re just like mummy,'” she told the panel. It won’t stifle your progress. Mummy is at work. Mummy is now a married woman. Mummy is the mother of a family. All of these things are possible for you.'” Instagram She said, ” “And, while we’re here, I think we should also mention that autism is a large, massive spectrum.

“My children and I don’t know what it means to be autistic. There are people that truly, truly struggle with a wide range of issues.

“Some autistic people are still unable to communicate. There will be parents who are still waiting for their children to utter “Mummy.””