The ‘face of Lodge Lane’ is being changed by a shipping container settlement.

Adam Suero is preparing birria tacos in a shipping container on Lodge Lane, and they’re taking TikTok by storm.

It’s an idea he’d had for a long time, so when he heard about the shipping containers opening in the area, he resigned his job and enrolled in the program.

Since July, 14 local firms have launched in the 150 square foot containers as part of a new venture aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The words “we are a strong resilient community” are printed on the shipping containers’ sides, indicating the purpose of the plan, which is the first of its sort in the city.

We went to meet the folks behind the new enterprises to learn more about how they are altering the look of Lodge Lane.

After quitting his job at Jaguar Land Rover, Adam established Go Taco on Lodge Lane four months ago.

Adam created a menu centered around a distinctive dish – birria tacos – inspired by his travels around America and a buddy he made who was originally from Mexico.

Birria tacos differ from traditional tacos in that the meat is slow cooked in a savory Mexican stew and served with a pot of the broth on the side.

According to Adam, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I was one of the first to hear about [the scam]and immediately put my name down.

“With the other shops, there’s a good vibe that attracts people in. You notice others driving by, and everyone is staring.” Adam claims that since launching a TikTok account, his taco business has exploded and he has received amazing compliments from consumers.

He admits that working in shipping containers is cramped, especially when three people are working at once, but they manage to work around each other.

The 30-year-old is already planning for the future, with plans to open three eateries in Liverpool and 150 nationwide.

“We’ve done incredibly well,” Adam continued, “and people come from all over.”

