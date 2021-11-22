The FAA fines eight airline passengers a total of $161,500, with the largest fine exceeding $40,000.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration fined eight airlines passengers a total of $161,000 for instances involving alcohol, with the maximum violation being over $40,000.

The passengers have yet to be identified. The fines can be appealed by the passengers in issue. However, due to the actions of some passengers, airline employees were obliged to divert the planes.

According to CNN, over $1.45 million in fines have been issued in the last year. According to the FAA, the greatest fee announcement was over $500,000 against 34 suspected disruptive passengers.

More than 5,000 incidences of boisterous passengers have been recorded to the FAA, according to reports. Nearly 4,000 of those have been mask-related occurrences.

Because the FAA is not allowed to prosecute airline passengers, 37 of the most serious cases were sent to federal court in early November.

The penalties are part of the FAA’s zero-tolerance policy, which was implemented in January of this year. According to NBC News, passengers who engage in unruly conduct may face criminal charges, lifetime airline bans, and fines.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson stated, “Flying is the safest means of transportation, and I signed this order to maintain it that way.”

According to NBC News, the FAA observes between 100 and 150 examples of passengers’ disruptive behavior in a typical year. Despite low passenger numbers due to the epidemic, instances have increased rapidly this year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer said that nearly 4 million people are scheduled to fly over the Thanksgiving holiday, a level of travel that is comparable to pre-pandemic levels. In light of this, airlines are requesting that passengers follow all safety and health regulations and wear masks.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The largest single proposed fine, above $40,000, concerns a passenger who took alcohol onto the plane and drank it, smoked marijuana in the restroom, and sexually attacked a flight attendant aboard a Southwest Airlines plane in April, according to the FAA.

According to the FAA, once the jet from San Jose, California, landed in San Diego, police seized the passenger and charged him with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Why the passenger was not charged with assault is unclear. The FAA is unable to file because it lacks the necessary authority. This is a condensed version of the information.